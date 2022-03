The UK has decided to stop importing Russian oil and oil products until 2023.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UK will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022. This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand," he wrote.

According to Kwarteng, the UK is a major producer of oil and petroleum oil and has significant reserves.

"Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this year to secure further supplies," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil.