Russia Tries To Send 120 People Of Air Assault Group To Kharkiv, Armed Forces Destroy Most Of Troops

Russia tried to send 120 people of an air assault group to Kharkiv, the Armed Forces and territorial defense destroyed most of the landing force.

Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy failed to implement what was planned in the Volchanskyi district. The Russian enemy landed an air assault group on 3 helicopters. 120 people wanted to move to the city of Kharkiv. But our terrorist defense and units of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed most of the landing force right on the spot," the governor wrote.

According to him, the rest fled to the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops destroyed the central city hospital in Izium in Kharkiv region.