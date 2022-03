Poland Ready To Transfer All Its MIG-29 Aircraft At Ramstein Air Base To Disposal Of U.S.

Poland is ready to transfer all its MIG-29 aircraft at the Ramstein air base to the disposal of the United States.

This is indicated in a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau in connection with the statement of the U.S. Secretary of State regarding the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine, posted on the website of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Poland is asking the U.S. to provide it with replacement aircraft with the appropriate operational capabilities.

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that the U.S. was looking for ways to quickly replenish stocks of Polish fighters so that Poland could provide its combat aircraft to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision to provide Ukraine with military aircraft to protect the sky depends on U.S. President Joseph Biden.