The Armed Forces have carried out at least 7 counterattacks over the past day.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday we carried out at least 7 counterattacks," the adviser said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military carried out a counterattack in Mariupol.

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces are conducting a counterattack in Kharkiv.

"The Armed Forces are in control of the situation: they shoot down enemy planes and cruise missiles, like tonight, do not allow the enemy to gain a foothold where they want to advance. Mariupol is holding on heroically. There was a counterattack, they destroyed a tank column. The JFO zone is holding on, where one of the airborne units of Ukraine destroyed an enemy convoy. Kharkiv enters the counterattack. That is, our army knows very well what it is doing," Arestovych said.

