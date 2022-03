Over the past 6 days, almost 3,000 trucks have crossed the Ukrainian border, carrying 20,000 tons of humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government continues to work for our victory. A week ago, a Coordination Center was established, the purpose of which is to receive and distribute humanitarian aid. We have simplified and continue to simplify the rules for the import of such goods," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal thanked Ukraine's partners and all the people who are helping Ukraine today.

He noted that over the past 6 days, almost 3,000 trucks have crossed the Ukrainian border, carrying 20,000 tons of humanitarian aid: food, clothing, medicines and medical supplies.

Shmyhal added that the government is now sending humanitarian aid to the regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine called on international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to intensify the provision of humanitarian assistance to the country.