China's ambassador to the United Nations called on parties to the Ukraine conflict to ensure the safety of humanitarian corridors. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The situation in Ukraine is still changing sharply, and reports of civilian casualties continue to increase, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN.

"China calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, effectively increase diplomatic efforts, let the war stop, effectively protect the safety of civilian life and property and basic needs, and prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis".

Russia, Ukraine reached agreement on the establishment of humanitarian corridors, Zhang said.

"I hope Russia and Ukraine can overcome the obstacles encountered during the implementation process, ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor".

Zhang reiterated a six-point initiative put forwarded by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on preventing a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

UN headquarters in New York. The UN Security Council holds an open meeting on humanitarian issues in Ukraine. Photo by Xinhua.

First, humanitarian assistance should be made in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as set forth in General Assembly Resolution 46/182, and avoid politicization.

"Second, full attention should be given to the displaced people in and from Ukraine, and efforts should be made to provide them with proper shelter", – Wang said.

Third, Wang called for ensuring the protection of civilians and preventing secondary humanitarian disasters in Ukraine.

"Fourth, efforts should be made to guarantee safe and smooth humanitarian aid activities, including providing rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access", – Wang noted.

Fifth, he called for ensuring the safety of foreign nationals in Ukraine, allowing them safe departure and helping them return to their home countries.

"Sixth, support should be given to the UN's coordinating role in channeling humanitarian aid and the work of the UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine", – Wang added.

Zhang said that during the evacuation of Chinese citizens, the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian community have given friendly assistance. Moldova, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Belarus also provide valuable support.

"We express our heartfelt thanks to governments and people", – the envoy said.

"The situation in Ukraine has become what it is today for a variety of complex reasons, and what is needed to solve such a complex issue is a cool head and a rational mind, not adding fuel to the fire which only intensifies the situation", – said Zhang.

To resolve the current crisis, Zhang said, we must "uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; to uphold the principle of indivisible security and respect the legitimate security concerns of relevant parties; to rely on dialogue, negotiation and peaceful means for dispute resolution; to aim for long-term regional stability and forge a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism".

"China will continue to speak out and do its best for peace. China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and discouraged action that may escalate the situation in Ukraine", – he said.