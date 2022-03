Russian troops again disrupt the evacuation from Mariupol with shelling.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I inform you that at 10 a.m. the humanitarian corridor, which was agreed with Russia on March 5, 6, 7, was launched, but due to targeted shelling of people and cargoes by Russia, it was not opened. So, the humanitarian corridor was launched on the interval Mariupol – Zaporizhia. In the direction of Mariupol, through Orikhiv, Polohy, Belmanka, Rozivka, Respublika, Manhush and Portovske, a humanitarian cargo came out, consisting of 8 trucks, as well as more than 30 buses, which should pick up people on the way back, primarily women, children and the elderly," Vereschuk said.

According to her, Russia is shelling the direction of movement of humanitarian cargo.

"I appeal to Russia: we have agreed that the Red Cross will mediate in our negotiations with you. We have notified the Red Cross. We, as the Ukrainian side, and you, as the Russian side, are ready and confirmed our intentions in writing to open a humanitarian corridor in the direction Mariupol - Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia - Mariupol for the evacuation of people and the delivery of humanitarian cargo. If the shelling continues, and also damage the life and health of civilians within the humanitarian corridor, we will immediately turn to the International Tribunal with a demand to bring to responsibility of decision makers," Vereschuk said.

Vereschuk also appealed to all the leaders of the free world with a request to monitor the unfolding situation in the Mariupol direction, where literally 300,000 people were taken hostage.

"This is a humanitarian catastrophe that requires the attention of the whole world," Vereschuk stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the evacuation of people from Mariupol was supposed to take place on March 5, but was postponed as the Russian side continued shelling.

On March 6, the evacuation of the population from Mariupol again did not take place due to shelling by the Russian military.