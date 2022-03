Member of the British Parliament from the Conservative Party Bob Blackman said in a comment to Guildhall that sanctions from the Russian Federation cannot be lifted until the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine. He believes that the statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the possible lifting of sanctions are an attempt to get the support of their own population.

"I am saddened by the situation in Ukraine and shocked by the actions of the Putin regime. Putin launched an immoral and illegal attack on the Ukrainian people, and Russia itself suffers as a result of this attack. I support the introduction of tough sanctions and believe that the isolation of Russia should be strengthened by all means possible until this inhuman war stops and the Putin regime collapses," the politician said.

"Lavrov’s statement (about the possible lifting of sanctions – ed.) is a desperate attempt to enlist the support of the Russian population. With such sanctions, the Russian economy will collapse much faster than the West will feel any impact from them. I have no doubt that the UK will at least maintain such sanctions, or will impose tougher ones, until Ukraine can again live freely. After the actions of the Putin government, it is impossible to ever return to normal life, as Lavrov suggests. The illegal and perfidious actions of Russia will be punished for a long time," he argued.

"I fully support the position that sanctions cannot be lifted until the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Until Russia completely de-escalates the situation, it will be under sanctions. And even after the de-escalation, I believe that some of them will remain in force. For example, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to commit itself to lifting sanctions on Russia in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement after its invasion of Ukraine," MP Bob Blackman concluded.