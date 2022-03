Olena Shuliak, chairperson of the Servant of the People party, says that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to recall Ukrainian peacekeepers around the world.

She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Zelenskyy decided to recall Ukrainian peacekeepers around the world. Together with equipment to strengthen the Ukrainian army in repelling Russian aggression," the party chairperson wrote, posting a photo of the decree signed by the Head of State.

The text of the decree has not yet appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to support the UN peacekeeping operation in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on the issue of introducing peacekeepers to Ukraine.