UAH 6,500 In eSupport Aid Already Available – Fiodorov

Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the war in regions with the most active hostilities can receive UAH 6,500 in aid within the framework of the eSupport program from today.

Vice Prime Minister / Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fiodorov has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

To receive the funds:

One should authorize in Diya and pick the eSupport service; Pick the eSupport card, in case one does not have it go to https://e-aid.diia.gov.ua/#card

Press Receive Aid button The funds will arrive in some time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainians, who lost their jobs would receive UAH 6,500 without any conditions.