SESU Finds Bodies Of 13 Killed During Clearing Of Rubble After Airstrike In Makariv Bakery In Kyiv Region

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) found the bodies of 13 killed during the clearing of the rubble after an airstrike on the territory of a bakery in Makariv in Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 7, in Makariv, as a result of an air strike, a shell hit the territory of the Makariv Khlibozavod [Bakery] state enterprise, which is not in operation.

"The subdivisions of the State Emergency Service rescued 5 people from the rubble and found the bodies of 13 killed," the statement says.

According to preliminary information, there were about 30 people on the territory of the plant.

