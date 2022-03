MONITORING: Kuleba To Meet With Lavrov In Turkey On March 10

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Antalya (Turkey) on March 10.

Turkish news agency Anadolu announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, March 10, a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Ukraine and Russia will be held in Antalya," the statement says.

It is noted that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the upcoming meeting on Monday.

The minister said that the meeting would be held within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, in which both Lavrov and Kuleba agreed to participate.

"Lavrov and Kuleba will arrive in Antalya. The meeting will take place with my participation. We have made great efforts to organize it," Cavusoglu said.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for the contribution of the upcoming meeting to peace and stability in the region.

According to him, the priority of this meeting will be the cessation of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that the third round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations would take place on March 7.