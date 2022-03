Rescuers have found nine bodies under rubble after a missile attack on an airport near Vinnytsia.

The Vinnytsia regional office of the State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The search for people under rubble on the territory of an airport near the village of Havryshivka, Vinnytsia region, is continuing. Fifteen people were found under the rubble of buildings on the territory of the Vinnytsia airport on March 7, including 9 dead (5 civilians and 4 soldiers). The search is continuing," the State Emergency Service wrote.

In total, 143 personnel and 23 pieces of special equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in the search-and-rescue operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian military launched eight missiles at Vinnytsia and that the city's airport was completely destroyed.