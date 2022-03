Energy System Has Sufficient Supply Of Energy Resources To Provide Heat And Electricity - Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy notes that the Ukrainian energy system has a sufficient supply of energy resources to provide heat and electricity.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, there have been significant peaks in reducing the level of electricity consumption. The power system is stable, balanced and can withstand all loads. The frequency in the network is stable - 50 hertz. The evening maximum electricity consumption over the past day was 13,700 MW. The nighttime minimum consumption was 10,400 MW. The energy system has a sufficient supply of energy resources to provide heat and electricity," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is controlled by Kadyrovtsy (Chechen militants).