Ukraine has returned the airport in Mykolaiv under control.

Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The airport is ours. We've knocked them out. We're making ourselves comfortable there. Planes, however, cannot fly away now, but the airport is our, this is a necessary point," he said.

Kim noted that the Russian military is confused.

"Little hedgehogs, running through the bushes, don't know what to do, now we'll find them all," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Russian military entered the territory of the airport in Mykolaiv.