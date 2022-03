The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the town of Chuhuiv of Kharkiv region.

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the conduct of hostilities, the town of Chuhuiv was liberated. The invaders suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment. The commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, and the Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, were destroyed,” the statement notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kharkiv was temporarily disconnected from TV and radio broadcasts due to the shelling of a TV tower in the city.