The occupiers attacked the Olvia sea trade port (Mykolaiv).

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Olvia seaport was struck. There were no casualties. The territory, which was struck, belongs to the concession of the Qatari company QTerminals Olvia," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the property of the state enterprise Stevedoring Company Olvia (Mykolaiv) and the corresponding property of the state enterprise Administration of the Sea Ports of Ukraine were transferred to the concession of QTerminals Olvia, a member of the QTerminals group (Qatar), for 35 years.

QTerminals is engaged in port operations and sea transportation, transships containers, general and roll on/roll cargoes (roll on/roll of - loading and unloading by rolling).