Mobile operators Vodafone Ukraine (PJSC VF Ukraine, formerly MTS-Ukraine, Kyiv), Kyivstar (Kyiv) and lifecell (formerly Astelit) launch national roaming.

Viktoriya Pavlovska, press secretary of Vodafone Ukraine, has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We united and launch national roaming. You can switch to the network of other Ukrainian operators if your own network is temporarily unavailable. It will be possible to make calls and send SMS... We are launching gradually, we look at how it works. We start from the war zone, then the geography of the service will expand throughout Ukraine," she wrote.

Pavlovska said that in order to connect to national roaming, you need:

- disable auto-selection of the Android network (settings - mobile network (or connection) - iOS operator: settings - cellular data - network selection);

- find and select an available network (Vodafone UA, UA-Kyivstar or lifecell);

- if registration failed, try again or select another network;

- check the possibility of passing a call, SMS.

She also added that if you cannot connect to the network of another operator, you should try to restart the phone and try again.

"Important: once a day, try to return (connect) to the network of your operator. Manually or by turning on the automatic network selection," the spokeswoman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian mobile operators have blocked access to their networks for subscribers in Russia and Belarus.