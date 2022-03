The Ukrainian military destroyed 30 Russian helicopters at the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson.

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, Ukrainian soldiers covered the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson. The occupiers decided to partially place their air fleet there. 30 enemy helicopters were destroyed, as well as manpower and equipment," the command said in a statement.

Over the past day, 3 enemy columns were destroyed on the approaches to Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian defenders captured trophies, a large amount of ammunition, wheeled vehicles, 7 units of D-20 howitzers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, during the 10 days of military aggression against Ukraine, the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation lost 88 planes and helicopters.