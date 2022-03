Member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak said that the third round of negotiations with Russia will begin on Monday, March 7, at 04:00 p.m.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Podoliak also noted that the composition of the delegation remained unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the negotiation process with Russia, said that Russia takes the negotiation process seriously and even accelerates it, since the situation in Ukraine harms the image of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the parties discussed the possibility of creating humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population from especially dangerous points, with a ceasefire regime for the duration of the evacuation, however, the evacuation of the population from Mariupol did not take place due to shelling by the Russian military.