President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian military launched 8 missiles at Vinnytsia, the city's airport was completely destroyed.

Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted that the enemy continues to destroy the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine insists on closing the skies over its territory so that Russian planes and missiles cannot bomb peaceful Ukrainian cities and population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy announced Russia's intention to bomb Odesa.

On March 4, Zelenskyy harshly criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for refusing to close the skies over Ukraine.