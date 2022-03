President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Russia is preparing for a bomb attack on Odesa.

Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called the implementation of such intentions a military and historical crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Russian military leadership plans to use those mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to conduct a naval offensive operation to capture Odesa and storm Kyiv as "cannon fodder."