Russia does not comply with the agreements on humanitarian corridors.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are trying to open humanitarian corridors. Today it was supposed to be Mariupol again. The actions of the Russians are disappointing. They again disrupted the opening of a humanitarian corridor. At night, we agreed to open a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. The gathering of people was supposed to take place from 9 to 11 in the morning. Unfortunately, At about 9:20 a.m., Grad shelling began, Vereshchuk said.

She said that Ukraine organized a humanitarian convoy that was supposed to come from Zaporizhia to Mariupol - eight trucks with food and medicine and thirty buses that were supposed to take women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol on the way back.

"All this did not work out. The Russians again cynically shot at the path along which our humanitarian convoy was supposed to move. Unfortunately, I must state that today we again could not open the humanitarian corridor due to shelling by the Russians," Vereshchuk stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the evacuation of people from Mariupol was supposed to take place on March 5, but was postponed as the Russian side continued shelling.

On March 6, the evacuation of the population from Mariupol again did not take place due to shelling by the Russian military.