The Cabinet of Ministers has asked the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to terminate the membership of Russia and Belarus in the International Monetary Fund and all organizations of the World Bank.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just signed an official appeal to the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan to terminate the membership of Russia and Belarus in the International Monetary Fund and all World Bank organizations. These two countries violated their obligations and directed their policies to war," the Prime Minister wrote.

He noted that the letter contains clear arguments and numerous articles of the agreement with the IMF and the charter of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which were rejected by Russia and Belarus.

"No action is more contrary to the obligation to maintain stability and orderly economic conditions than a war. Therefore, the IMF gives member countries the right to provide an appropriate response to the situation and protect their mandate," Shmyhal said.

He also added that the Cabinet of Ministers is asking for the support of the G7 countries in preparing and implementing the procedure for suspending the operations of the IMF and the World Bank Group with Russia and Belarus and terminating their membership in these organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard announced that they would completely stop working in Russia and would stop all card transactions in the coming days.