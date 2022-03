Evacuation Of Population From Mariupol Not Takes Place Due To Shelling By Russian Military - Donetsk Governor

The evacuation of the population from Mariupol did not take place due to shelling by the Russian military.

Chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The evacuation convoy with the local population was not able to leave Mariupol today: the Russians began to regroup their forces and powerful shelling of the city. It is extremely dangerous to take people out in such conditions," he wrote.

Kryvenko also noted that the convoy with humanitarian cargo, which left Zaporizhia today in the direction of Mariupol, has not yet reached its destination and is currently on its way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the evacuation of people from Mariupol was supposed to take place on March 5, but was postponed as the Russian side continued shelling.