Second batch of Chinese evacuee flights from Ukraine returns home

The first two planes with Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in China. Photo: Xinhua.

The second batch of two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived safely in China. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The first flight arrived in the city of Lanzhou, northwest China, at 2:15 p.m. The second flight arrived in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province, at 2:48 p.m.

Saturday saw the safe arrival of the first batch of temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine, with the planes touching down in Hangzhou and Zhengzhou.