Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is confident that Russia's fiasco in Ukraine is close, but it does not want to accept this fact.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kremlin does not yet want to accept and admit its fiasco. But this time is already near. Discontent and demoralization among the occupying troops are intensifying. A revelation comes to them, as well as to some Russian oligarchs. There are more and more cases of unwillingness to fight," Reznikov said.

According to him, Russia continues to suffer significant losses.

Over 90 planes and helicopters have been destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Reznikov said that more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to defend Ukraine.