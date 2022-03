Zelenskyy Calls On Ukrainians In Occupied Donbas To Fight For Their Freedom And Rights

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians in the occupied territory of Donbas to fight for their freedom and their rights.

The head of state has said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Donbas, now is the time! We appeal to all people in the temporarily occupied territories. To all who hear us, who have not been erased by propaganda, who have not had their eyes closed in fear, who have not been disfigured by cynicism. Fight for your rights! For your freedom "For Ukraine! Together with Kherson, together with Berdiansk, together with Kyiv and all other Ukrainian cities that value life and are not afraid of everything," the President said.

The head of state addressed the citizens, urging them to take the offensive if the enemy enters their city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 24, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus at about 5 a.m.