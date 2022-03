Ukrainian businessmen Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk and Serhii Tihipko consider Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

They announced this in an interview with Economic Truth, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pinchuk added that he has no business or financial interests in Russia.

Akhmetov said that any contacts with Russia have been severed, and control over business has been lost.

Tihipko noted that he has no business in Russia, and he himself is in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak said that on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was discussing the issue of humanitarian corridors with Putin.

Podoliak also said that the third round of talks with Russia could take place on March 5 or 6.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the negotiation process, said that Russia takes the negotiation process seriously and even accelerates it, since the situation in Ukraine harms the image of the Russian Federation.