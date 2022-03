3rd Round Of Negotiations Between Ukrainian And Russian Delegations Will Be Held On March 7 - Arakhamia

A member of the Ukrainian delegation, chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, has said that the third round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will take place on March 7.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The third round of negotiations will take place on Monday," the MP wrote.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on March 5-6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak said that the third round of negotiations with Russia could take place on March 5 or 6.