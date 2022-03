Nuclear power plants continue to operate stably.

The Energy Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 09:30 a.m. on March 5, 2022, the operating nuclear power plants of Ukraine continue to operate stably. The current capacity of all four Ukrainian nuclear power plants provides the necessary volumes of electricity production for the needs of the country. The radiation, fire and environmental conditions at nuclear power plants and adjacent territories have not changed and are within the current regulations. In the context of martial law and full-scale aggression by Russia, Energoatom has tightened control and given the exclusive priority of the safety of nuclear installations over all others,” reads the statement.

According to the report, the main equipment of the reactor compartments of power units, premises and buildings of power plants, the perimeters of protected zones and nearby territories, as well as critical NPP facilities outside their protected zones, are under increased surveillance and control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian energy system continues to work stably.

On March 4, the area of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian troops.

On February 28, the European Union supported Ukraine's accession to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network participants are 42 system operators from 35 countries), the technical stage of synchronization will last up to two weeks.

On February 24, the interconnected power system of Ukraine disconnected from the power systems of Russia and Belarus in preparation for synchronization with ENTSO-E.

The return of the energy system of Ukraine to the network united with Russia and Belarus after the tests was scheduled for February 27, while Ukraine refused to join the energy network due to Russia's armed aggression.

The Ministry of Energy notes that the unified energy system of Ukraine, after it was disconnected from the energy system of Russia and Belarus, proved its ability to work in an isolated mode.