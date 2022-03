Over UAH 10 Billion Collected As Support To Army And Humanitarian Aid – NBU

Over UAH 10 billion has been collected for the army and humanitarian aid.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the said funds the NBU has already paid over UAH 5.7 billion for the needs of the military men:

For the needs of the National Guard of Ukraine – UAH 450 million (26.02.2022); For the needs of the National Police of Ukraine – UAH 850 million (28.02.2022 – UAH 150 million; 03.03.2022 – UAH 700 million); For the needs of the Ministry of Defense – UAH 3,944.6 million (28.02.2022 – UAH 182.3 million; 01.03.2022 – UAH 675 million; 01.03.2022 – UAH 168 million; 02.03.2022 – UAH 1,999 million; 04.03.2022 – UAH 920 million); For the needs of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine – UAH 420 million (03.03.2022). At present, the balance of the funds in the special account makes UAH 4.3 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU has opened a special multi-currency account.