Russian Occupiers Seize Enerhodar City Council In Zaporizhia Region, Authorities Working From Pizzeria

Russian occupiers have seized a building of the Enerhodar City Council in Zaporizhia region, the authorities are working from the premise of a pizzeria.

City Mayor Dmytro Orlov has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The occupiers have broken a window at the City Council building and entered the building.

Besides, Orlov posted a footage where a broken window at the city council building is broken.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three military men of the National Guard were killed during night fights with Russian occupiers in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region.

The Zaporizhia NPP is being under control of Kadyrov fighters.

Enerhodar is left without heating.