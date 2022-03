Russian military have conducted an airstrike on the Zhytomyr Armored Vehicle Plant in the evening of March 4, two people were wounded.

Chairperson of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration Vitalii Bunechko has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military have conducted a missile strike on a school in Zhytomyr, half of the building was ruined.