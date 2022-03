Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to defend Ukraine.

He wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"66,224. That is how many men have returned from abroad at the moment in order to protect their country from the horde," the Minister said.

According to him, these are 12 more combat and motivated brigades.

"Ukrainians, we are invincible," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine, as of March 1, a total of 80,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, had returned to Ukraine.