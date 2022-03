Ukrainian Military Shoot Down Another Enemy Plane In Vicinity Of Chernihiv

The Ukrainian military have shot down another enemy plane in the vicinity of Chernihiv.

The North operational command announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just in the vicinity of Chernihiv, air defense specialists shot down another enemy attack aircraft," the operational command reports.

The pilots managed to eject.

One of the pilots of the downed Su-34 attack aircraft was taken prisoner.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military shot down five Russian fighter jets during an enemy air raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary in Kyiv region.