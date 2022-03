Evacuation Of People From Mariupol Postponed As Russian Side Continues Shelling

The evacuation of people from Mariupol is postponed as the Russian side continues shelling.

The Mariupol City Council has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the moment, negotiations are underway with the Russian Federation on establishing a regime of silence and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.

More information about the evacuation will be posted soon.

The police will also inform the residents of the city with the help of loudspeakers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that the Russian and Ukrainian military had temporarily ceased fire in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Donetsk region, to create humanitarian corridors and evacuate the population.