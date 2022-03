German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is discussing the issue of humanitarian corridors with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking with the Russian president about humanitarian corridors right now. The world has finally realized the whole catastrophe that the Russians have orchestrated," he wrote.

On the part of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk and Serhii Trusov are responsible for humanitarian corridors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to urgently begin taking the necessary actions to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian supplies.