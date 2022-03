3rd Round Of Talks With Russia Could Take Place On March 5 Or 6 - Podoliak

Member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak said that the third round of negotiations with Russia could take place on March 5 or 6.

He said this at a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The third stage can be either tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. We expect, we are in constant contact. When it becomes clear that we are ready, for example, to move on, to talk about a ceasefire, we have an option: they are ready - we are going literally now, we have finished (here) and the delegation went," said a member of the Ukrainian delegation Mykhailo Podoliak.

He noted that in order not to kill people, the delegation is ready to go at any time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the negotiation process, said that Russia takes the negotiation process seriously and even accelerates it, since the situation in Ukraine harms the image of the Russian Federation.