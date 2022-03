Russia Takes Negotiation Process Seriously And Even Accelerates It, As Situation In Ukraine Harms Image Of Rus

Russia takes the negotiation process seriously and even accelerates it, as the situation in Ukraine harms the image of the Russian Federation.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the negotiation process with Russia, said this at a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is even accelerating the negotiation process, they are in a hurry, because this whole situation actually harms the image of Russia in the eyes of the world, the fact that they are shooting at the civilian population. They actually take this negotiation process seriously," said David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

The Ukrainian delegation hopes for the speedy implementation of the agreements on evacuation and humanitarian corridors, since there are a lot of foreign students from India and China in Ukraine, and the embassies of these countries put pressure on Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, said that the Ukrainian side, following the results of negotiations with the Russian side, did not receive the results that it expected.

However, the parties reached an understanding in the organization of humanitarian corridors.