Russian Military Losses Up 166 To 9,166 In Killed And Wounded On March 3

The losses among personnel of the Russian troops rose by 166 to 9,166 in killed and wounded.

That follows from a statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since February 24, the enemy has lost 251 tanks, 939 armoured machines, 105 artillery systems, 50 multiple rocket launchers, 18 antiaircraft systems, 33 aircraft, 37 helicopters, 404 automobiles, 2 motorboats, 60 fuel trucks, and 3 unmanned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told about 9,000 killed and wounded Russian military.