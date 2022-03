The Russian military are focused on encircling Kyiv and weakening resistance in the blockaded settlements.

The General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the course of carrying out this task, the military of the Russian Federation exhausted the main part of the operational reserves and began preparations for the transfer of additional forces and equipment from the Southern and Eastern military districts.

Other echelons and most of the operational reserves of the occupying groupings have been put into operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops from Crimea are transferring prisoners to organize riots in Mykolaiv region.