Russian Military Missile Attacks On School In Zhytomyr, Half Of Building Destroyed

The Russian military launched a missile at a school in Zhytomyr, half of the building was destroyed.

Zhytomyr City Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Regarding the victims and injured, Sukhomlyn promised to provide information later.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 2 people were killed and 16 injured due to missile fire on Zhytomyr by the Russian military.