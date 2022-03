Zelenskyy Calls On Residents Of Kherson To Prevent Provocations With Proclamation Of Kherson People's Republic

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the residents of Kherson to prevent provocations with the proclamation of the Kherson People's Republic by the Russian occupiers.

Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy urged the residents of Kherson to prevent the implementation of such a scenario.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 3, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reported that Russian invaders seized the premises of a public broadcaster in Kherson and warned that the enemy could spread fakes about capitulation and the signing of a peace treaty with Russia.