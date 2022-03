Russia To Use Personnel Mobilized From ORDLO As ‘Cannon Fodder’ In Operation To Capture Odesa And Storm Kyiv –

The Russian military leadership plans to use personnel mobilized from the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) as "cannon fodder" in a naval offensive operation to capture Odesa and storm Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian military leadership has conducted mobilization in the non-government-controlled territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and it is creating units in the 1st and 2nd army corps to storm settlements in territory controlled by Ukraine," he wrote.

Most of these people have Russian passports.

“Some of our fellow countrymen are now being transferred across the territory of the Rostov region, the Krasnodar Krai, and the temporarily occupied Crimea for the conduct of a naval offensive operation to capture Odesa. The others have been taken to Bilhorod to storm Kyiv as the ‘cannon fodder’ in the first wave,” Zaluzhnyi added.

According to him, this was a war crime and a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Ukrainian delegation has left for talks with Russia.