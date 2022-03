More Than 1,000 Women And Children Evacuated From Irpin And Territories Adjacent To City By Rail - Ukrzaliznyt

More than 1,000 women and children were evacuated from Irpin and the territories adjacent to the city by rail.

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 1,000 women and children were evacuated from Irpin and the territories adjacent to the city by the rail. Several flights were organized, including one from Irpin, the second from Bilychi," it says.

It is noted that at present, women and children are in a safe place.

The operation was carried out by the Main Directorate of the Security Service in Kyiv and Kyiv region and Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia made all flights from the east to the west of Ukraine evacuation and closed the sale of tickets for them.