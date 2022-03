The National Bank has postponed the decision on the size of the discount rate.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the context of large-scale armed aggression, the National Bank postponed the decision on the size of the discount rate. Therefore, the discount rate will remain unchanged at 10%. When the economic situation normalizes, the National Bank of Ukraine will resume regular meetings of the board on monetary issues with the adoption of decisions on the discount rate and the publication of the inflation report with a macroeconomic forecast," it says.

The National Bank will use the key rate and other monetary instruments to keep inflation expectations under control and achieve the inflation target when the monetary transmission channels resume functioning and it becomes possible to calculate the effects of monetary decisions on the policy horizon with an acceptable probability.

After the liberation of the territory of Ukraine from Russian invaders and the return of the economy and financial system to functioning on a market basis, the National Bank will return to the traditional format of inflation targeting with a floating exchange rate.

In the minimum sufficient time, the normal operation of the foreign exchange market will be restored; foreign exchange restrictions will be lifted to the pre-war level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January of this year, the National Bank raised the discount rate by 1 percentage point to 10%.