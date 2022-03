EU Just Signs Memorandum With Ukraine On Provision Of EUR 1.2 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance - Shmyhal

The European Union has just signed a memorandum with Ukraine on the provision of EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We sincerely thank the true friend of Ukraine Valdis Dombrovskis. Another gesture of significant support from the EU, which will help strengthen our economic potential to expel Russian occupiers from the Ukrainian ground," he wrote.

In February, the Council of the European Union supported the provision of emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 24, the European Commission decided to provide Ukraine with emergency macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.