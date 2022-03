Zelenskyy Creates Delegations To Sign Documents With EU And IBRD On Financial Support For Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created delegations to sign documents with the European Union and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) regarding financial support for Ukraine.

The Office of the President has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to ensure the conclusion of agreements with the European Union and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide financial support to Ukraine.

Thus, Zelenskyy authorized Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine receiving macro-financial assistance in the amount of up to EUR 1.2 billion.

Besides, the President created a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations with the IBRD regarding the conclusion of an agreement "Additional financing of a loan for development policy in an emergency economic situation."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union signed a memorandum with Ukraine on the provision of EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance.