Rada Introduces Life Imprisonment With Property Confiscation For Treason And Sabotage Under Martial Law

The Verkhovna Rada has introduced a sentence of life imprisonment with confiscation of property for high treason and sabotage under martial law.

This is stated in bill No. 7116 adopted by the Parliament as a whole on March 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The adopted document amended Articles 111 and 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

These changes provide for the punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 15 years or life imprisonment with mandatory confiscation of all property for high treason and sabotage under martial law.

It is also prohibited to apply any amnesty to persons who have committed treason and sabotage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada approved the grounds and procedure for the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of Russia and its residents.